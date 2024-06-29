HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesSR Storm vs T 133

Aprilia SR Storm vs Tunwal T 133

In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or Tunwal T 133 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal T 133 Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. T 133 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
SR Storm vs T 133 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm T 133
BrandApriliaTunwal
Price₹ 1.11 Lakhs₹ 1 Lakhs
Range-75-120 km/charge
Mileage38.5 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.49 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

SR Storm
Aprilia SR Storm
STD
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
T 133
Tunwal T 133
STD
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm-
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.49-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single Cylinder-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12, Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-3.50-10 Rear :-3.50-10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Fuel Capacity
6.5 L-
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,6791,00,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,9011,00,000
RTO
8,8720
Insurance
6,9060
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7222,149

