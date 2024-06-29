In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or Tunwal T 133 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal T 133 Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. T 133 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
SR Storm vs T 133 Comparison