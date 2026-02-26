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Ampere Nexus vs Honda SP 125

In 2026 Ampere Nexus or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). Nexus engine makes power and torque 3.3 kW & 162 Nm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Nexus has a range of up to 100-105 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Nexus vs SP 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Sp 125
BrandAmpereHonda
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 89,748
Range100-105 km/charge-
Mileage-63 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-123.94 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SP 125
Honda SP 125
STD
₹89,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Nexus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Speedometer View
Headlight View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
176 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1285 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
765 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm Rear :-457.2 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/80-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
100 km-
Max Speed
93 kmph100 kmph
Max Torque
162 Nm10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3.3 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Mid MountChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Dual ShockHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 years, 75,000 km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh12V / 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Motor Type
Mid-Mount Motor-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
LFP-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco , City , Power , Limp Home , Vehicle Warranty - 3 Years, 30,000 kmVoice Assist, Honda RoadSync, Silent Start with ACG, Eco Indicator
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
6.2 Inch, LCD4.2 Inch, TFT Display
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,3131,03,382
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,90089,748
RTO
07,179
Insurance
5,4136,455
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6932,222
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight

Cons

Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

SP 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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SP 125 vs Shine
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 150
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 125
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs SP160

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ampere Nexus gets a slender frame and is designed as a family e-scooter with a flat floorboard and a large seat
Greaves Electric Mobility expands to Nepal with Ampere Nexus launch
26 Feb 2026
2025 Honda SP 125 and SP 160 now come with a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.
2025 Honda SP 125 and SP 160 get TFT screen and other features
17 Jun 2025
The first phase of deliveries for the Ampere Nexus began on World Environment Day on June 5, which also marks Ampere's 16th anniversary this year
Greaves Electric Mobility begins deliveries of new Ampere Nexus electric scooter
6 Jun 2024
The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is the smallest Pulsar available in the N family and gets a completely new design and chassis, while retaining the same Pulsar ethos
Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Honda SP 125: Which 125 cc bike should you choose
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Ampere, from Greaves Electric Mobility, becomes India’s First E2W brand to enter Asia Book of Records by navigating the 70-hairpin bends of Kolli Hills in Tamil Nadu
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