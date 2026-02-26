In 2026 Ampere Nexus or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). Nexus engine makes power and torque 3.3 kW & 162 Nm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Nexus has a range of up to 100-105 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Nexus vs SP 125 Comparison