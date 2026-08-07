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Ampere Magnus vs Zelio Gracy i

In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Zelio Gracy i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Gracy i Price starts at Rs. 54,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus up to 45-75 km/charge and the Gracy i has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Magnus vs Gracy i Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus Gracy i
BrandAmpereZelio
Price₹ 65,990₹ 54,000
Range45-75 km/charge80 km/charge
Battery Capacity60 V1.92 kWh
Charging Time--

Filters
Magnus
Ampere Magnus
Pro
₹65,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Gracy i
Zelio Gracy i
Gel 60V-32Ah
₹54,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm-
Length
1880 mm-
Wheelbase
1415 mm-
Kerb Weight
82 kg80 kg
Height
1190 mm-
Width
710 mm-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
10s-
Top Speed
55 kmph-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years-
Motor Power
1200 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
75±5 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
83 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringHydraulic
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
13°-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Find My Scooter, Detachable BatteryParking Gear, Auto Repair Switch
Carry Hook
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V, 30 Ah1.92 kWh
Boot Light
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,99057,536
Ex-Showroom Price
65,99054,000
RTO
00
Insurance
03,536
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4181,236

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