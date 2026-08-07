In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Zelio Gracy i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Gracy i Price starts at Rs. 54,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus up to 45-75 km/charge and the Gracy i has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Magnus vs Gracy i Comparison