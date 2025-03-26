In 2026 Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. Magnus LT [2024-2025] has a range of up to 81 km/charge. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus lt [2024-2025]
|Xtreme 160r
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 79,900
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Range
|81 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|46 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|163.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hour
|-