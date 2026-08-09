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Ampere Magnus EX vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Magnus EX has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Lx 125
BrandAmpereVespa
Price₹ 84,900₹ 93,470
Range80-100 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6-7 Hours-

Filters
Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹84,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere Magnus EX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Footspace View
Headlight View
Front Left View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
147 mm155 mm
Length
1920 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg115 kg
Height
1120 mm1140 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
685 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm149 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
10s
Range
80-100 km
Max Speed
50 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.1 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree-
Additional Features
Front Glove BoxAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,8811,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
84,90096,615
RTO
07,729
Insurance
3,9816,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9102,382

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