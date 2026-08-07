In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Earth Energy EV Evolve Z choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 80-100 km/charge and the Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour.
Magnus EX vs Evolve Z Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Evolve z
|Brand
|Ampere
|Earth Energy EV
|Price
|₹ 84,900
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.3 kWh
|96 Ah
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|40 min