Magnus EX vs BattRE Electric ONE Comparison

In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE Price starts at Rs. 74,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 121 km/charge and the BattRE Electric ONE has a range of up to 85 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric ONE in 7 colours.