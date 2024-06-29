HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesMagnus EX vs BattRE Electric ONE

Ampere Magnus EX vs BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE

In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE Price starts at Rs. 74,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 121 km/charge and the BattRE Electric ONE has a range of up to 85 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric ONE in 7 colours.
Magnus EX vs BattRE Electric ONE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Battre electric one
BrandAmpereBattRE Electric Mobility
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 74,000
Range121 km/charge85 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-7 Hrs.-

Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
BattRE Electric ONE
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE
ONE STD
₹74,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
147 mm-
Length
1920 mm1800 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm-
Kerb Weight
82 kg65 kg
Height
1120 mm1100 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
685 mm700 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree-
Additional Features
Front Glove BoxRegen Braking, Reverse Mode,
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.29 kWh48 V, 30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ferro Phosphate
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,23874,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,90074,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3380
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3471,590

