HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesJaunty Pro vs Fascino 125

Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Jaunty Pro vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty pro Fascino 125
BrandAmo MobilityYamaha
Price₹ 74,078₹ 80,100
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6 Hrs.-

Filters
Jaunty Pro
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro
STD
₹74,078*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid DLX Drum
₹80,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
249 W-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,74594,647
Ex-Showroom Price
74,07880,100
RTO
07,488
Insurance
3,6677,059
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6712,034

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Jaunty i Pro electric scooter has a claimed range of 120 km.
    Amo Mobility launches Jaunty i Pro at 1.15 lakh, gets 120 km of range
    3 Apr 2024
    Ola Electric finished the FY24 with a 115 per cent sales growth.
    Ola Electric sells over 53,000 scooters in March, ends FY24 with 115% YoY growth
    1 Apr 2024
    The Vida Advantage after-sales package is available for V1 Pro owners and will be free till April 31, 2024
    Hero launches Vida Advantage ownership package for Vida V1 Pro EV owners
    21 Mar 2024
    Ola Electric plans to have 600 service centres across the country by the end of April this year
    Ola Electric inaugurates 450th service centre in India, 600 outlets by April-end
    19 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    8 Jun 2023
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
    12 Jul 2023
    View all
     