Yezdi Adven-X & Streetfighter 334 spotted ahead of launch

Recently, a new Yezdi motorcycle with the name Streetfighter 334 was leaked online. However, that is not the only motorcycle that the brand is working on. Now, a new shot of a new motorcycle called Adven-X has been spotted. The motorcycle was parked alongside the Streetfighter 334 and was showcased to dealers. It is expected that the Yezdi will launch both motorcycles later this year.

The Adven-X seems like a hardcore version of the Adventure. It comes with rally-focused upgrades over the standard version. So, the seat is now flatter and is a single-piece unit. There is a new rally-style rear mudguard and the rear grab rail has been removed. The exoskeleton that is around the fuel tank has been removed to reduce the weight of the motorcycle. Moreover, there are proper off-road spec tyres that offer better grip while doing off-roading. Having said that, it is expected that these tyres will be offered as an optional extra.

Powering the Adven-X is the same 334 cc liquid-cooled engine. However, there is a possibility that Yezdi will retune it to suit the characteristics of the Adven-X. In the Adventure, it puts out 29 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 29.84 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

Then there is the Streetfighter 334, it is a scrambler-based motorcycle that will share its parts with the Scrambler that is already on sale in the Indian market. It comes with a twin exhaust on the right side, there is a ribbed seat with a new paint job. The circular instrument cluster is offset and is an LCD unit. The headlamp, tail lamp and switchgear are expected to be shared with other Yezdi models.

As of now, it is not confirmed whether the Streetfighter 334 is a replacement for the Scrambler or whether Yezdi will sell both motorcycles together in the market.

