Looking for XUV700 alternatives? Here are five premium SUVs that you can buy

As Mahindra was preparing to roll out its replacement for the then-popular XUV500 SUV, the Indian automotive market’s expectations were high. At the time, they held an exhaustive lineup of showstopper SUVs, such as the Thar, the Scorpio, and the Bolero and audiences expected much of the same impact with the upcoming release. What followed was one of the biggest launches of the calendar year 2021 with the XUV700 crossing 50,000 orders in just two days.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s blockbuster SUV in the form of the XUV700 has now achieved a new sales milestone of rolling out more than two lakh units within 33 months. It is one of the best-selling cars in its segment and has maintained its seat since its launch. It is built on a monocoque platform and holds a five-star rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) crash test, making it one of the safest SUVs in the segment. It offers an exhaustive list of features that can rival its more modern competitors, of which there are many. Manufacturers competing in the large SUV segment have been bringing out formidable challengers for the seat that the XUV700 has managed to occupy since day one. Here is a list of five SUVs from other carmakers that serve as solid alternatives to the Mahindra XUV700: