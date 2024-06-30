Looking for XUV700 alternatives? Here are five premium SUVs that you can buy
As Mahindra was preparing to roll out its replacement for the then-popular XUV500 SUV, the Indian automotive market’s expectations were high. At the time, they held an exhaustive lineup of showstopper SUVs, such as the Thar, the Scorpio, and the Bolero and audiences expected much of the same impact with the upcoming release. What followed was one of the biggest launches of the calendar year 2021 with the XUV700 crossing 50,000 orders in just two days.
Mahindra & Mahindra’s blockbuster SUV in the form of the XUV700 has now achieved a new sales milestone of rolling out more than two lakh units within 33 months. It is one of the best-selling cars in its segment and has maintained its seat since its launch. It is built on a monocoque platform and holds a five-star rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) crash test, making it one of the safest SUVs in the segment. It offers an exhaustive list of features that can rival its more modern competitors, of which there are many. Manufacturers competing in the large SUV segment have been bringing out formidable challengers for the seat that the XUV700 has managed to occupy since day one. Here is a list of five SUVs from other carmakers that serve as solid alternatives to the Mahindra XUV700:
Engine1,997 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Having such a broad lineup of SUVs, Mahindra knows a thing or two about making them well. The Scorpio N is a three-row SUV with a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine that produces 200 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque. Priced between ₹13.6 - 24.54 lakh, it comes with a 2.0-liter diesel mHawk engine that is available in two different tunes. The Z4 onward models generates 175 horsepower, while the Z2 model only generates 130 horsepower. There are two variants available: 4x2 and 4x4. The 4x4 version comes equipped with a terrain management system that has four modes for different types of terrain: mud, snow, grass, and sand.
Engine1,956 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Priced around ₹16.19 - 27.34 lakh, the Tata Safari is a large SUV capable of seating six to seven occupants. The premium SUV is based on the OMEGARC platform and, like the XUV700, has received a five-star rating from the Global NCAP crash test. It is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel which is paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or an automatic unit. The single diesel unit is able to produce 168 bhp of peak power and 350 Nm of max torque. The Safari is available with six airbags, hill hold and descent assist, and cruise control along with TPMS. It features a nine-speaker JBL audio system and comes with multiple drive modes.
Engine1,956 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
The Tata Harrier, which ranges in price from ₹15.49 to ₹26.44 lakhs can be considered as the 5-seater version of the Safari, received a five-star safety certification from the Global NCAP. The mid-size SUV has an electronic stability program, a 360-degree camera, and seven airbags. The 2.0-liter diesel Kryotec engine is the same one found on the Safari. It comes with a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. The diesel engine generates 167 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque and gets decently loud at the higher rev ranges.
Engine1,451 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
The Hector Plus is MG’s three-row SUV, priced between ₹17 - 22.76 lakh. The Hector Plus gets its power from a 2.0-litre diesel engine that can be paired solely with a six-speed manual gearbox. This unit is capable of producing 169 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. There is an additional 1.5-litre petrol engine that comes with a six-speed manual or a CVT, and it can make 141 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. It is available in both six-seater and seven-seater version and comes with Level 2 ADAS along with a 14-inch display.
The Alcazar is the 7-seater version of the Creta. It is due for a facelift that will be launched around the festive season. The current generation is priced between ₹16.77 lakh and ₹21.28 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is offered with a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. It comes with traction and driving modes as well.