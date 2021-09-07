Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid vs Activa, NTorq, Access: Price comparison

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The newly launched Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi and Street Rally 125 Fi scooters are available in a choice of seven colours.
Honda Activa is the most selling scooter in the Indian market.
Yamaha Motor India has launched the new RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid scooter in the Indian market at a starting price tag of ₹76,830 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The scooter comes with new sportier graphics on the outside and new technology and features including a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System. The scooter rivals the likes of the 125 cc class scooters such as the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125 and the TVS Ntorq 125.
Honda Activa 125: Honda's most selling scooter - Activa 125 has been priced in the range of ₹72,637 to ₹76,206 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in three variants - Drum, Drum Alloy and Disc. The engine on the scooter is a 124 cc air-cooled engine that's rated to produce a maximum power output of 8 bhp at 6,000 rpm. The power is backed up by 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. It has a fuel tank capacity of 5.3 L.
Suzuki Access 125: It is one of the most feature packed scooters in the Indian market. The entry-level Suzuki Access 125 Drum CBS variant has been priced from ₹72,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the pricing extends up to ₹81,800 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the top-spec Access 125 Disc Alloy Bluetooth variant costs ₹81,800 (ex-showroom Delhi).
TVS Ntorq 125: It is available in a choice of five variants with pricing starting from ₹72,270 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base Drum variant and extending up to ₹84,025 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec Race XP trim.