The new Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi and Street Rally 125 Fi are available in an overall choice of seven colours.

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid vs Activa, NTorq, Access: Price comparison

1 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2021, 02:51 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The newly launched Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi and Street Rally 125 Fi scooters are available in a choice of seven colours.

  • Honda Activa is the most selling scooter in the Indian market.

Yamaha Motor India has launched the new RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid scooter in the Indian market at a starting price tag of 76,830 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The scooter comes with new sportier graphics on the outside and new technology and features including a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System. The scooter rivals the likes of the 125 cc class scooters such as the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125 and the TVS Ntorq 125.

Here's how it fares against the competition in terms of pricing. 

  • Honda Activa 125: Honda's most selling scooter - Activa 125 has been priced in the range of 72,637 to 76,206 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in three variants - Drum, Drum Alloy and Disc. The engine on the scooter is a 124 cc air-cooled engine that's rated to produce a maximum power output of 8 bhp at 6,000 rpm. The power is backed up by 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. It has a fuel tank capacity of 5.3 L. 
  • Suzuki Access 125: It is one of the most feature packed scooters in the Indian market. The entry-level Suzuki Access 125 Drum CBS variant has been priced from 72,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the pricing extends up to 81,800 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the top-spec Access 125 Disc Alloy Bluetooth variant costs 81,800 (ex-showroom Delhi).

  • TVS Ntorq 125: It is available in a choice of five variants with pricing starting from 72,270 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base Drum variant and extending up to 84,025 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec Race XP trim.

  • First Published Date : 07 Sep 2021, 02:50 PM IST