Why Yamaha recalled 3 lakh Ray ZR, Fascino Fi hybrid scooters?

Yamaha recently announced a recall of 3 lakh scooters.
The scooters that are recalled are Fascino Fi Hybrids and Ray ZR
The recall has been done because of faulty brakes
The scooters that have been recalled were manufactured between January 1, 2022 and January 4 of this year.
The two-wheeler manufacturer said that the recall is voluntary and is with immediate effect.
The issue will affect the brake lever function of the recalled units of these scooters, said Yamaha.
The two-wheeler manufacturer has said it will replace the faulty brake parts without charging any fee from its owners.
Customers can visit nearby Yamaha service centres for more info
Or they can visit service section on the official website of Yamaha by using the chassis number of the scooter to check steps they need to take.