In pics: Mercedes-Benz GLC63 S AMG E Performance is first performance hybrid SUV
Mercedes-Benz is using a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine along with hybrid technology for the AMG versions.
Mercedes-Benz has globally unveiled the GLC63 S AMG E Performance. It will be available in the U.S. dealerships next year. As of now, the timeline for the India launch is not clear. There is also an affordable version available called GLC43 4Matic.
The GLC63 S AMG E Performance which combines the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with electric drive which is placed on the rear axle. The additional weight on the rear axle also ensures there is balanced weight distribution.
The battery pack is designed for fast power output and draw. The combined power output stands at 670 bhp and the peak torque output is rated for 1020 Nm.
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
₹65 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
The cabin gets an AMG Performance steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather. The steering wheel gets a flat-bottom design with aluminium paddle shifters. The new infotainment system is positioned vertically and runs on MBUX.
The exterior gets several AMG-specific upgrades. The exterior gets an AMG-specific radiator grille with vertical struts and the AMG front apron with flics, sporty air intakes and chrome- plated trim elements. Apart from looking sporty, these elements have been designed to feed air to the engine.
The rear is also quite aggressive. There is an additional spoiler to rechannel air flow. There are quad exhaust pipes and a diffuser as well. There are vertical slats too on the sides. As expected, the manufacturer is using LED lighting at the rear.
It comes with rear-axle steering as standard that helps in improving the manoeuvrability. There is also AMG Ride Control suspension with Adaptive Damping System. There are three modes to choose from - Comfort, Sport and Sport+.
Mercedes-Benz is also offering AMG Exterior Night Package which includes ORVMs, inlays in the AMG side sill trims, the shoulderline trim strip, the window surrounds and the trim strip in the rear bumper in high-gloss black. There is also an AMG Night Package Exterior II that uses dark chrome instead of high-gloss black.
There will be a special edition also which will be available only for 1 year. It will be called Edition 1 and will come with cosmetic changes. The exterior colour will be graphite grey magno or high-tech silver magno. The 21-inch AMG forged wheels in cross-spoke design will be finished in matt black.
The SUV comes with 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive that is rear-biased. This helps in ensuring that the vehicle does no lose traction on slippery surfaces. The gearbox on duty is AMG's Speedshift 9-speed unit and there are paddleshifters to take manual control of the gearbox.
First Published Date: 21 Jul 2023, 15:29 PM IST
