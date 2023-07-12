HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Suzuki Motorcycle India Rolls Out Five Millionth Access 125 Scooter From Its Gurugram Facility

Suzuki Access 125 scooter hits five million production milestone

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Wednesday announced that the Access 125 scooter has reached a significant production milestone. Five millionth unit was recently rolled out from the company's Kherki Dhaula plant in Gurugram, Haryana. The feat has been achieved in 16 years since the scooter was first launched in the country. At the time of its launch, Access 125 was the first scooter in the market in the 125cc segment.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jul 2023, 11:23 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Suzuki Access 125 scooter
Suzuki Access 125 scooter

The scooter was recently updated to be OBD2 compliant as well as E20 fuel ready. It means that the scooter will be able to run on 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel, whenever it is available in the future. The move is in line with the new government regulations for OBD 2 compliance from April 1, 2023.

Prices for the 2023 Suzuki Access 125 start at 79,400 for the Standard Edition Drum Brake Variant, going up to 89,500 for the Ride Connect Edition Disc Brake with Alloy Wheels.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Suzuki Access 125 (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Access 125
₹ 67,503 - 87,696**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Gt Force Drive Pro (HT Auto photo)
Gt Force Drive Pro
₹ 67,801 - 90,530**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
₹ 68,077 - 90,989**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Techo Electra Emerge (HT Auto photo)
Techo Electra Emerge
₹ 68,106 - 74,047**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Super Splendor (HT Auto photo)
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 68,900 - 80,500**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Gt Force One Plus (HT Auto photo)
Gt Force One Plus
₹ 68,982 - 86,970**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The scooter sources power from a four- stroke, one-cylinder, air cooled engine with a fuel injection system. It churns out a power output of 8.7 PS@6,750 rpm and max torque of 10 Nm@5,500 rpm.

In terms of design, Access 125 sports a LED headlamp with chrome surrounding, providing it with a premium touch. It gets LED positioning lights that enhances visibility at night and in poor weather conditions. At the rear, it features chrome extended external fuel lid while there's a side stand interlock at the side.

The scooter houses a Bluetooth-enabled digital console with features such as turn-by-turn navigation, missed call alert, caller ID, call, SMS and WhatsApp alerts, over-speed warning, ETA updates, and phone battery level display, among others.

Utility features include a front storage rack, a USB socket, an engine start/stop switch, dual luggage hooks and a 21.8-litre under-seat storage, among others.

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2023, 11:23 AM IST
TAGS: dual Suzuki Access 125 Suzuki Access Suzuki Access 125 Suzuki

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 265 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.