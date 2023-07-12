Suzuki Access 125 scooter hits five million production milestone

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Wednesday announced that the Access 125 scooter has reached a significant production milestone. Five millionth unit was recently rolled out from the company's Kherki Dhaula plant in Gurugram, Haryana. The feat has been achieved in 16 years since the scooter was first launched in the country. At the time of its launch, Access 125 was the first scooter in the market in the 125cc segment.

The scooter was recently updated to be OBD2 compliant as well as E20 fuel ready. It means that the scooter will be able to run on 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel, whenever it is available in the future. The move is in line with the new government regulations for OBD 2 compliance from April 1, 2023.

Prices for the 2023 Suzuki Access 125 start at ₹79,400 for the Standard Edition Drum Brake Variant, going up to ₹89,500 for the Ride Connect Edition Disc Brake with Alloy Wheels.

The scooter sources power from a four- stroke, one-cylinder, air cooled engine with a fuel injection system. It churns out a power output of 8.7 PS@6,750 rpm and max torque of 10 Nm@5,500 rpm.

In terms of design, Access 125 sports a LED headlamp with chrome surrounding, providing it with a premium touch. It gets LED positioning lights that enhances visibility at night and in poor weather conditions. At the rear, it features chrome extended external fuel lid while there's a side stand interlock at the side.

The scooter houses a Bluetooth-enabled digital console with features such as turn-by-turn navigation, missed call alert, caller ID, call, SMS and WhatsApp alerts, over-speed warning, ETA updates, and phone battery level display, among others.

Utility features include a front storage rack, a USB socket, an engine start/stop switch, dual luggage hooks and a 21.8-litre under-seat storage, among others.

