Updated Honda Activa 6G with H-Smart anti-theft tech launch likely on January 23

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has shared a media invite for its latest innovation that will be unveiled on January 23, 2023. While the company is tight-lipped about what the upcoming offering will be, leaked documents have revealed that the manufacturer is all set to introduce an updated version of the popular-selling Activa scooter.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jan 2023, 17:06 PM
The Honda Activa 6G with H-Smart technology is expected to feature the company’s anti-theft system. The Japanese two-wheeler giant already offers Honda Ignition Security System (HISS) on its premium offerings and H-Smart could be a cost-effective solution designed for the brand’s commuter range. While the Activa is most likely to get the feature first, expect the tech to make its way to other Honda two-wheelers over the course of the year.

Leaked documents also suggest that the Honda Activa H-Smart will weigh 1 kg less than the DLX variant. Power output has also seen a slight bump at 7.73 bhp, from 7.68 bhp. It’s unclear if there will be any cosmetic changes to the scooter but do expect new graphics or colour options to be introduced as part of the update.

The Honda Activa 6G was introduced in 2020 and since then, the model has seen a massive hike in prices, across the auto sector at large. The new tech would be Honda’s aim to bring more value additions to its product, while dealing with the constant hike in prices. We expect more details on the new feature and its application to be revealed on January 23. Honda could also make announcements regarding the brand's outlook for the current calendar.

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2023, 17:05 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Activa 6G HMSI Honda two wheelers Honda bikes
