Honda NPF 125 scooter patented in India. Will it launch in India?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jan 2025, 10:25 AM
  • If launched, Honda NPF 125 could be a direct rival to the Hero Xoom 125, Suzuki Burgman Street 125 and TVS Ntorq
Honda NPF 125 comes with a striking design as compared to the Activa.
Honda NPF 125 comes with a striking design as compared to the Activa.

Honda 2 Wheelers India has filed a design patent for a new scooter in the Indian market. It is the NPF 125 which is already on sale in some of the global markets. As of now, there is no confirmation whether Honda will bringing the NPF 125 to the Indian market or not. Sometimes the brands file a design patent to protect the design language of the product.

What powers the Honda NPF 125?

Honda NPF 125 is powered by a 124 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke engine. It puts out 9.38 bhp of max power at 7,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 10 Nm at 5,750 rpm.

What is the top speed of the Honda NPF 125?

Honda NPF 125 has a top speed of 90 kmph.

What are the dimensions of the Honda NPF 125?

Honda NPF 125 measures 1,851 mm in length, 683 mm in width and has a height of 1,103 mm. The fuel tank measures 5.7 litres. The seat measures 660 mm in length.

First Published Date: 30 Jan 2025, 10:25 AM IST
