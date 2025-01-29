⁠Honda to open new dedicated electric two-wheeler plant in India by 2028

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. has announced its plan to open a dedicated electric two-wheeler plant in India, which will be functional by 2028. The company announced the plan as part of its future initiatives for the motorcycle business. The announcement comes out of Japan just days after Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), its Indian subsidiary introduced its maiden electric two-wheelers for the market - the Active e and QC1 .

The new Honda electric two-wheeler manufacturing facility will be functional by 2028 and the products built at this plant will be exported to several

New Honda EV Plant To Be Functional By 2028

Honda said in its statement that the new electric two-wheeler manufacturing facility will be functional by 2028 and the products built at this plant will be exported to several countries overseas. The company hinted that multiple electric two-wheelers sharing the same underpinnings will be manufactured from this plant. Honda is currently producing the Activa e and QC1 at its Narsapura plant in Karnataka. It’s unclear at the moment whether the company plans to expand operations at this facility or will look for a new space altogether.

The new EV plant will produce electric two-wheelers sharing commonised components across multiple models

Honda said it is working on reducing the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) which remains one of the challenges associated with electric two-wheelers. The company further said local manufacturing in India will help the electric two-wheeler models have a similar TCO as ICE (internal combustion engine) models for the three years of ownership.

Speaking during the press briefing, Daiki Mihara, Operating Executive - Head of the Motorcycle and Power Products Electrification Business Unit, said, “We will start with a commuter bike with a 4 kWh battery comparable to 100 cc bikes. Exporting them is also an option. We can produce electric bikes similar to midsize bikes there (India)". While Honda is looking to establish itself in the electric two-wheeler market of India in the coming years, the company also intends to make India the export hub of EVs to other developing and price-sensitive markets."

Strong demand for Honda's two-wheelers

Honda said it is envisioning further growth in global demand for motorcycles, mainly in the region, which the company refers to as the “Global South," comprising India, as well as Indonesia, the Philippines; Brazil and other Central and South American countries. India is the brand’s largest market. The company is anticipating global two-wheeler sales of 20.2 million units in FY2025, out of which about 85 per cent (17.17 million units) volumes will come from India, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Honda plans to have 30 EVs in its portfolio by 2030 globally with sales touching four million units annually. The brand has an ambitious plan to capture 50 per cent of the global two-wheeler market by the end of the decade and its electrification strategy will play a key role in the same. Honda has already launched 13 of the 30 planned models so far.

Honda's EV plans for India

The Honda Activa e arrives as the brand’s maiden electric offering and also debuts its battery-swapping business for retail customers. The company will commence operations in Bengaluru, followed by Delhi and Mumbai. Honda also revealed that it plans to leverage its existing dealer network of 6,000 outlets to set up chargers. While the Activa e gets swappable batteries, the QC1 gets a fixed battery setup. The brand plans to introduce more models in India with fixed batteries in the future.

