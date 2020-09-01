TVS Motor Company registers monthly growth of 14% in August

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced that it has registered a sales growth of 14% in August. The Hosur based automaker has managed to sell 287,398 units last month as against 252,744 units in July 2020.

When compared to the corresponding period a year ago, TVS registered sales of 290,455 units in August 2019 which is just marginally higher than the 287,398 units sold in August 2020.

TVS sold 277,226 units of two-wheelers last month as against 275,851 units sold in August 2019. The domestic two-wheeler sales were registered at 218,338 units in August 2020 as against 219,528 units the corresponding period a year ago.

Talking specifically about motorcycles, TVS sold 119,878 units in August 2020 as against 109,393 units in August 2019. On the other hand, scooter sales stood at 87,044 units in last month as against 109,272 units in August 2019.

Three-wheeler sales recorded a significant dip as TVS only managed to sell just 10,172 units in August 2020 as against 14,604 units in August 2019.

As far as exports are concerned, the overall export figures for TVS stood at 68,347 units in August 2020 as against 69,702 units which were exported in August last year.

Overall, it's not hard to see that TVS has managed to almost touch its pre-covid level sales which is a commendable feat for the homegrown automaker.

TVS also recently increased pricing of the Scooty Pep Plus in India. The scooter has now become dearer by ₹600. This is the second price hike on Scooty Pep Plus since its launch in April 2020. (More details here)