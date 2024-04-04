What's special about this Triumph Trident Triple Tribute Edition?

Triumph has unveiled a new special edition of the Trident in the global market.
It is called Trident 660 Triple Tribute Edition and it will be limited to just one year only
The motorcycle features a dynamic graphic scheme, paying tribute to the legendary ‘Slippery Sam’, with five consecutive Isle of Man TT wins from 1971 to 1975.
The motorcycle is finished in a special white, black and blue colour scheme with a few red accents.
There are new race-inspired graphics and a race number graphic.
The new Triple Tribute Edition comes with Triumph Shift-Assist which is essentially an up-and-down quickshifter, a flyscreen and a belly pan as standard.
There are no changes to the powertrain of the motorcycle.
The three-cylinder engine puts out 79 bhp of max power at 10,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 63 Nm at 6,250 rpm.