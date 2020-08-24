TVS Jupiter ZX Disc launched with silent start. Here's how much it costs

TVS Jupiter ZX Disc launched with silent start. Here's how much it costs1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2020, 02:09 PM IST
- TVS says that the latest launch is in inline with its endeavour to provide best-in-class features to the Indian customers.
TVS Motor Company on Monday announced the launch of Jupiter ZX Disc variant which now comes with an upgraded electric start feature called as ‘i-TOUCHstart’.
As per TVS, the ‘i-TOUCHstart’ technology reduces the cracking noise and provides a silent and instant ignition, making it ideal for repeated starts in the daily stop-go traffic. At the same time, the feature also helps in improvement of the overall battery life and aids in keeping a maintenance-free system.
(Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6: Road Test Review)
Other than the new silent start feature, the TVS Jupiter ZX now also gets an all-in-one lock to operate the ignition, steering lock, seat lock and fuel tank cap with a single keyhole. This is an immensely helpful feature that enables the rider to access all functions with utmost convenience. The Jupiter ZX also comes with a disc brake for more safety.
TVS says that the latest launch is in inline with its endeavour to provide best-in-class features to the Indian customers.
In terms of mechanicals, the scooter gets a BS 6-compliant 110 cc engine with Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology and an integrated starter generator system that helps in delivering 15% better mileage, refinement and durability. This engine develops 5.88 kW (8 bhp) of maximum power at 7500 rpm and 8 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm.
(Also Read: TVS Motor launches 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V in Nepal)
Some other features of the new Jupiter ZX Disc include LED headlamp, 2-litre glove box, mobile charger and 21-litre storage. It also gets adjustable shock absorbers for enhanced riding comfort.
The Jupiter ZX Disc has been priced at ₹69,052/- (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is featured in colours including Starlight Blue, Matte Starlight Blue, and Royal Wine.