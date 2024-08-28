Triumph Daytona 660 to be launched in India tomorrow: Price expectation

After a long wait, Triumph Motorcycles will finally launch the new Daytona 660 in India tomorrow, August 29, 2024. Bookings for the new Triumph Daytona 660 began as early as June this year and the bike was expected to arrive a few weeks prior. However, the much-delayed motorcycle will finally arrive on Indian shores and will join the Trident 660 in the brand’s lineup.

The much-delayed Triumph Daytona 660 will finally arrive on Indian shores and will join the Trident 660 in the lineup as a full-faired and sporty offe

Triumph Daytona 660 Engine Specifications

The Triumph Daytona 660 shares its underpinnings with the Trident 660 streetfighter. The motorcycle draws power from the same 660 cc in-line three-cylinder engine tuned for 93.8 bhp at 11,250 rpm and 69 Nm of peak torque at 8,250 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. About 80 per cent of the torque is available from 3,125 rpm, making it a friendly motorcycle to commute on.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes UPCOMING Triumph Daytona 660 660 cc 660 cc ₹ 9.20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kawasaki Z900 948.0 cc 948.0 cc 17 kmpl 17 kmpl ₹ 9.38 Lakhs Compare Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R 399 cc 399 cc 24.18 kmpl 24.18 kmpl ₹ 8.49 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING KTM 890 Duke 889.0 cc 889.0 cc 25.0 kmpl 25.0 kmpl ₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Honda CBR650R 648.0 cc 648.0 cc 23.0 kmpl 23.0 kmpl ₹ 7.70 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda CB650R 648.0 cc 648.0 cc 20.4 kmpl 20.4 kmpl ₹ 7.59 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Triumph Daytona 660 launch imminent, starts arriving at dealerships.

The 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 shares its underpinnings with the Trident 660 using the same perimeter frame

The new Daytona 660 revives the iconic moniker in the Triumph family. While the latter was an absolute track tool, the new Daytona is said to be friendlier when it comes to everyday rideability. The bike continues to get a full-faired styling complete with the twin LED headlamps and split seats for a sporty look. Under the fairing is a tubular steel perimeter frame with 41 mm Showa SFF-BP USD front forks and a Showa preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from twin 310 mm disc brakes at the front and 220 mm single disc at the rear.

Triumph Daytona 660 Engine Cycle Parts

The Triumph Daytona 660 packs three riding modes - Road, Rain and Sport, along with dual-channel ABS as standard. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with a 120/70 section tyre up front and a 180/55 section tyre at the rear. The Daytona 660 packs a TFT instrument console. Triumph will retail the motorcycle in three colour options - Satin Granite, Sapphire Black and Carnival Red.

The 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 is expected to be priced around ₹ 9 lakh (ex-showroom) making it more expensive than the Kawasaki Ninja 650 but significantly cheaper than the Aprilia RS 660

Triumph Daytona 660 Price Expectation

There’s no word on the prices for the Daytona 660 just yet but expect the motorcycle to be priced at a premium at around ₹9 lakh (ex-showroom). The Triumph Trident 660 is priced from ₹8.12 lakh onwards. The Daytona 660’s closest rival will be the Kawasaki Ninja 650 priced at ₹7.16 lakh. There’s also the Aprilia RS 660 priced at ₹17.74 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

First Published Date: