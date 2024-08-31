Triumph Daytona 660 launched: 5 things to know

Triumph India has finally launched the Daytona 660 in the Indian market. It is the third 660 cc motorcycle in the brand's portfolio after Trident and Tiger Sport. The Daytona 660 can be considered as the replacement to the Daytona 675 which was discontinued because of strict emission norms. Here are five things that one should know about the Triumph Daytona 660.

Triumph Daytona 660: Specs

The Daytona 660 is equipped with the same 660 cc engine found in the Trident and Tiger Sport models. This engine is an in-line three-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit that operates on a 240-degree firing order. Triumph has made adjustments to the engine's tuning, resulting in a maximum power output of 93.70 bhp at 11,250 rpm and a peak torque of 69 Nm at 8,250 rpm. In contrast, the Trident 660 delivers 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm. Both motorcycles feature a 6-speed transmission. The service interval for the Daytona 660 is set at 16,000 km or 12 months, whichever occurs first. In addition to the existing Road and Rain riding modes, a new Sport riding mode has been introduced.

Triumph Daytona 660: Hardware

Triumph incorporates a tubular steel perimeter frame, which is supported by 41 mm upside-down separate function Big Piston forks, providing 110 mm of travel at the front. At the rear, a Showa monoshock with pre-load adjustment offers 130 mm of travel. The sport tourer is equipped with twin 310 mm discs at the front, featuring 4-piston calipers, and a 220 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston caliper for braking. Additionally, dual-channel ABS is included as a standard feature.

Triumph Daytona 660: Colours

Triumph will sell the Daytona 660 in three colour options - Satin Granite, Sapphire Black and Carnival Red.

Triumph Daytona 660: Price

The 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 enters the Indian market at a price of ₹9,72,450 ex-showroom.

Triumph Daytona 660: Rivals

The Daytona 660 is a direct competitor to the Ninja 650 and the Aprilia RS 660.

