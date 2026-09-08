Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF range get new colour options

Suzuki Motorcycle India , the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, announced new colour options for its Gixxer series, comprising the Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250 , Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer SF 250 FFV.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has refreshed its Gixxer range with new colour options, while retaining existing engines and features across 150cc, 250cc and E85-compatible flex-fuel variants

Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF Range: New Colour Options

The new colour options include a dual-tone Metallic Oort Grey and Pearl Blaze Orange available on the Gixxer and Gixxer SF, and a new Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Oort Grey available on the Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer SF 250 FFV. Lastly, the Glass Sparkle Black has also been added as a new colour option for the flex fuel variant of the Gixxer SF 250.

Commenting on the announcement, Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “The Gixxer series has established a distinct identity through its sporty styling and engaging riding character. With the introduction of new colour combinations, we are adding a fresh visual expression to the range while retaining the design and performance attributes associated with Gixxer. We believe these updates will offer our customers more choices to complement their individual style."

Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF Range: Specs

The Gixxer and Gixxer SF are powered by a 155cc, single-cylinder OBD-2B compliant engine, delivering 13.41 bhp and 13.8 Nm, and feature Suzuki Ride Connect, LED lighting, disc brakes and single-channel ABS. The Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 feature Suzuki’s 250cc single-cylinder engine with Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS), producing 26.14 bhp and 22.2 Nm, paired with a six-speed transmission and dual-channel ABS.

The Gixxer SF 250 is also available in a flex fuel variant, the Gixxer SF 250 FFV, designed to operate on fuels with ethanol concentrations up to 85%. The motorcycle delivers 27.52 bhp and 22.5 Nm, offering customers an alternative-fuel option while retaining the sporty performance and character of the 250cc range.

Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF Range: Price

The Suzuki Gixxer 150 now gets three colour options, including Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black and Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Oort Grey, along with the new Metallic Oort Grey and Pearl Blaze Orange. The Gixxer 150 is priced at ₹1.37 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 150, similar to the Gixxer 150, gets three colour options, including Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Oort Grey, and Metallic Triton Blue and Pearl Glacier White, along with the new Metallic Oort Grey and Pearl Blaze Orange. The Gixxer SF 150 is priced at ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 250cc variant of the Suzuki Gixxer gets three colours, similar to the 150cc variant, including Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black, and Glass Sparkle Black, along with the new Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Oort Grey. The starting ex-showroom price of the Gixxer 250 is ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: 10 things we know from our close look

The fully-faired Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 also gets three colour options, including Metallic Triton Blue and Pearl Glacier White, and Glass Sparkle Black, along with the new Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Oort Grey. The flex fuel variant of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 gets two new colour options including Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Oort Gray, and Glass Sparkle Black. The Gixxer SF 250 has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.92 lakh, while the flex fuel variant boasts a price tag of ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: