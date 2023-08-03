Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Two Wheelers Suzuki Access 125 Gets A New Dual Tone Colour Option. Check It Out

Suzuki Access 125 gets a new dual-tone colour option. Check it out

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched a new dual-tone colour option for the Access 125. It is called Pearl Shining Beige / Pearl Mirage White colour and it will be offered in Special Edition as well as Ride Connect Edition variants from 4th August 2023. The new variant will be priced at 85,300 and 90,000 respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Aug 2023, 13:24 PM
Follow us on:
Suzuki Access 125 in the new dual-tone colour scheme.

Suzuki has not made any other changes to Access 125. It will continue to come with an air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 8.58 bhp at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It drives the rear wheel through a CVT transmission.

Braking duties are done by a disc or a drum brake in the front and a drum brake at the rear. The scooter comes with CBS or Combi-braking system. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic units in the front and swing arm mounted monoshock.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Suzuki Access 125
₹67,503 - 87,696**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Gt Force Drive Pro
₹67,801 - 90,530**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
₹68,077 - 90,989**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Techo Electra Emerge
₹68,106 - 74,047**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hero Super Splendor
₹68,900 - 80,500**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The Ride Connect Edition comes with a Bluetooth-enabled digital console that can connect to the rider’s smartphone to provide features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS and WhatsApp Alert display, missed call and unread SMS alert, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival.

The current price of the Suzuki Access 125 starts at 79,899 and goes up to 90,000. All prices are ex-showroom. The main rivals to the Access 125 are Hero Maestro Edge 125, TVS Jupiter 125, Honda Activa 125 and Yamaha Fascino 125.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “Production of 5 Million Suzuki Access is a very significant occasion for us. Suzuki Access 125 has been one of the most popular Scooter Brands in India and on this occasion, we bring for our customers refreshing new colour on our flagship product. We understand the needs of our buyers and this colour has been launched after getting a lot of positive feedback for our ‘Solid Ice Green / Pearl Mirage White’ colour variant."

First Published Date: 03 Aug 2023, 13:24 PM IST
TAGS: Jupiter 125 Access 125 Maestro Edge 125 Suzuki Motorcycle India Suzuki Access 125
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS