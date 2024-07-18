2024 Suzuki Access & Burgman Street 125 get new colours for the festive season

Suzuki Motorcycle India has rolled out new colours on the popular-selling Access 125 and Burgman Street 125 scooters for the upcoming festive season. The 2024 Suzuki Access 125 is priced from ₹90,500, while the Burgman Street range starts from ₹98,299. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The new colour options on the Access and Burgman Street join the recently launched Avenis 125 with new colours and body graphics.

2024 Suzuki Access & Burgman Street 125 New Colours

The 2024 Suzuki Access 125 now comes with a dual-tone paint scheme - Metallic Sonoma Red/Pearl Mirage White. Meanwhile, the 2024 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 gets the new Metallic Matte Black No.2 colour option. The new colours are in addition to the existing paint schemes available on either scooter.

Speaking on the recent updates, Kenichi Umeda - Managing Director - Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “The festive season is a special time for our customers, and we wanted to make it even more memorable by introducing special festive colours in our scooters. The Access 125 and Burgman Street have been appreciated by our customers for their performance, comfort, and style. We believe that our customers will find these new colours attractive and will add joy to their riding experience."

The 2024 Access 125 gets the new Metallic Sonoma Red/Pearl Mirage White paint scheme in addition to the existing colours available

2024 Suzuki Access 125

The new festive colour brings a visual refresh to the Suzuki Access 125. However, there are no mechanical changes to the offering. Power comes from the 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with fuel injection. The motor develops 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm, paired with a CVT automatic gearbox. The scooter comes with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology for smooth power delivery and high fuel economy. The Access 125 remains the leader in the 125 cc scooter segment and the new updates should keep it more relevant among the masses.

On the feature front, the 2024 Suzuki Access 125 continues to get Bluetooth connectivity for the all-digital console. The system brings turn-by-turn navigation, calls, SMS and WhatsApp alerts, last parked location and more via the Suzuki Ride Connect app. The model also gets an LED headlamp and taillight, external fuel lid, anti-theft locking, USB charging and more.

2024 Suzuki Burgman Street 125

The maxi-styled 125 cc scooter looks sportier in the all-black paint scheme. The model shares its underpinnings with the Access 125 borrowing the same hardware including the 124 cc engine and suspension. The Burgman gets a bigger step-up style seat that’s comfier while the floorboard is bigger as well. The scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels at both ends, as against a 12-inch front and 10-inch rear setup on the Access 125. The model gets a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, along with combi brakes, a front glovebox and pocket, and 21. 5 litres of under-seat storage space.

