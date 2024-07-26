Suzuki recalls nearly 4 lakh Access, Burgman Street and Avenis 125 in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India has issued a precautionary recall for nearly four lakh scooters including the Access 125, Burgman Street 125, and Avenis 125. The scooters affected by the recall were manufactured between April 30 and December 3, 2022. The precautionary recall affects 263,788 units of the Access, 72,025 units of the Burgman Street 125, and 52,578 units of the Avenis 125. Suzuki has also issued a recall for the V-Strom 800 DE for an unrelated issue.

Suzuki says the precautionary recall for the Access, Burgman Street and Avenis 125 and involves a faulty high-tension cord installed on the ignition c

Suzuki Access, Burgman Street & Avenis scooter recall

The recall is said to involve a faulty high-tension cord installed on the ignition coil. The recall information states that the the high-tension cord does not meet the drawing requirements (NG) and was installed to the ignition coil, it could crack and break due to the repeated bending caused by engine oscillation during running. This can result in engine stall and starting failure on the affected models.

Moreover, when the cracked high-tension cord is exposed to water, the vehicle speed sensor and throttle position sensor may be damaged by the leaked ignition output, resulting in speed display failure or starting failure. The company is contacting the affected customers and asking them to get their scooters checked at the nearest service centres.

Suzuki scooters in new colours

In related news, Suzuki Motorcycle India recently launched new colour options for its scooter range. The Access and Burgman Street 125 received single new colour options, while the Avenis 125 received four new colours and refreshed body graphics. There were no updates to the models mechanically with the models drawing power from the familiar 125 cc engine.

The Suzuki scooter range uses the tried and tested 124.3 cc all-aluminium single-cylinder, four-stroke engine tuned for 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The motor gets Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) and fuel injection promising high efficiency and reliability. The motor is paired with an automatic CVT.

