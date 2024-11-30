Can't convince yourself to buy Suzuki Access? Check out some other 125cc scooters

The Suzuki Access 125 has been one of the popular choices in the Indian two-wheeler market offering a mix of style, comfort and performance. However, if you’re exploring alternatives that match or even outperform its features there are several scooters in the Indian market worth considering. Below is a detailed look at its top contenders:

1 Honda Activa 125 A direct rival to the Access is the Honda Activa 125 which costs from ₹80,256 to ₹89,429 (both ex-showroom). It gets a 125 cc engine which makes 8.1 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 10.4 Nm torque at 5,000 rpm. The Honda Activa 125 is also one of the best-selling scooters in the nation. It is a trusted name in the segment known for its reliability and smooth performance. It comes with a host of smart features including a smart key, smart unlock, smart find, smart safe and smart start. It also gets an LED headlamp, silent start with ACG, digital-analogue instrument cluster and fuel-injection technology for better efficiency.

2 TVS Jupiter 125 The TVS Jupiter is also one of the most enticing choices after the Activa 125. It has modern features and is priced from ₹79,540 to ₹ ₹ 90,721 (both ex-showroom). The 125 cc unit in this two-wheeler produces 8 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm torque at 4,500 rpm. It gets a class-leading storage of 33 litres which allows riders to fit up to two helmets. Other segment-first features include a front fuel-filling system and the longest seat in its segment.

3 Hero Destini 125 Hero MotoCorp had taken wraps off the new-generation Destini 125 with a powerful 125 cc engine churning out 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It is priced starting at ₹80,048 and goes up to ₹86,538 (both ex-showroom). Features of this scooter include Bluetooth connectivity, i3s technology and a seat backrest.

4 TVS Ntorq An option that appeals to the younger generation is the TVS Ntorq. It gets a throaty exhaust note and a sporty performance. The engine is a 125 cc unit that puts out 10 bhp at 7,000 rpm along with 10.9 Nm of torque. The scooter is priced at ₹86,982 (ex-showroom) for the base variant and the top-spec edition costs ₹1.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ntorq gets all the modern bells and whistles that its competitors get along with sporty graphics depending on the variant opted for.

5 Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid The new Yamaha Fascino features a unique design with a lot of curves. The prices start at ₹79,900 for the drum variant and ₹91,730 (both ex-showroom) for the disc variant. The Fascino hybrid features a 125 cc hybrid engine that charges the onboard battery. It makes 8 bhp and up to 10.3 Nm of torque. Features include auto start-stop, Yamaha answer back, connectivity features and much more.

