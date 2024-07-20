Check out the new colour options the Suzuki Access, Avenis & Burgman Street 125

Suzuki Motorcycle India has updated its scooter range right in time for the upcoming festive season
The Suzuki Access, Avenis and Burgman Street 125 cc scooters get new colour options for the 2024 model year
The 2024 Suzuki Access 125 is now available in Metallic Sonoma Red / Pearl Mirage White colour scheme
The 2024 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 now comes with the Metallic Matte Black No. 2 paint scheme finished in matte black with maroon accents
The 2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 arrives with four new colour options with restyled body graphics
The Suzuki Avenis is now available in Glossy Sparkle Black/Pearl Mira Red and Champion Yellow No 2/Glossy Sparkle Black
It also gets Glossy Sparkle Black & Glossy Sparkle Black/Pearl Glacier White colours
The new colours on the Avenis 125 come with flashy graphics with ‘Avenis’ lettering on the side panels
There are no mechanical changes on Suzuki’s 125 cc scooters