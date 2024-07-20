Check out the new colour options the Suzuki Access, Avenis & Burgman Street 125

Published Jul 20, 2024

Suzuki Motorcycle India has updated its scooter range right in time for the upcoming festive season

The Suzuki Access, Avenis and Burgman Street 125 cc scooters get new colour options for the 2024 model year

The 2024 Suzuki Access 125 is now available in Metallic Sonoma Red / Pearl Mirage White colour scheme

The 2024 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 now comes with the Metallic Matte Black No. 2 paint scheme finished in matte black with maroon accents

The 2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 arrives with four new colour options with restyled body graphics 

The Suzuki Avenis is now available in Glossy Sparkle Black/Pearl Mira Red and Champion Yellow No 2/Glossy Sparkle Black

It also gets Glossy Sparkle Black & Glossy Sparkle Black/Pearl Glacier White colours 

The new colours on the Avenis 125 come with flashy graphics with ‘Avenis’ lettering on the side panels 

There are no mechanical changes on Suzuki’s 125 cc scooters 
