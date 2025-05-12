HT Auto
Stripped down Triumph Scrambler 400 X spotted testing in Germany, India launch likely

12 May 2025
The new model, which is most probably derived from the Scrambler 400X platform, sacrifices some of the premiumness of its cousin to provide a more affordable and possibly street-level scrambler.
Triumph Scrambler 400X
Triumph Scrambler 400X
Triumph Motorcycles is readying a new, more accessible version of its Scrambler 400 X as part of a broader strategy to diversify its entry-level lineup. Recently the German website, Motorrad & Reisen spotted a test unit of the same undergoing testing overseas. This next model, unofficially named the Scrambler T4, is expected to sport a stripped-down look and a lower price point, as is the case with the Speed T4 undercutting the Speed 400.

The new model, which is most probably derived from the Scrambler 400X platform, sacrifices some of the premiumness of its cousin to provide a more affordable and possibly street-level scrambler. Though the final name remains unconfirmed, possibilities include Street Scrambler 400 or Scrambler 400 RS, aligning with Triumph’s previous naming conventions for its modern classic twins. However, the T4 tag remains a strong possibility, given the existing Speed T4.

Also Read : Triumph Scrambler 400 XC teased ahead of India launch

What’s different in the test ule

Visually, the test bike reveals several changes: a new side body panel, a compact windscreen, and USD front forks finished in a more subdued black instead of the usual flashy treatment. The seat is single piece, substituting the 400 X's split design, with rubber tank pads being absent as well.

The rear of the bike gets a reworked, minimalist tail section, an exposed basic pillion grabrail, and reduced tail lights (Motorrad & Reisen)
The rear of the bike gets a reworked, minimalist tail section, an exposed basic pillion grabrail, and reduced tail lights (Motorrad & Reisen)

The rear of the bike gets a reworked, minimalist tail section, an exposed basic pillion grabrail, and reduced tail lights. Even the handlebar is stripped down, with missing brace pads and knuckle guards. This implies that the new motorcycle will be pitched as an affordable offering.

Expected specs and power output

It is expected to feature the same 398cc single-cylinder motor of the Speed T4, however a slightly detuned version of it. It is expected to come in with just about 30.6 bhp at 7,000 RPM and 36 Nm of twist at 5,000 RPM and will feature a 6-speed gearbox. An analogue throttle lever and half-digital instrument cluster shared from the 400 X are expected to be featured with the new motorcycle as well.

Also Read : Triumph Scrambler 400 X gets free 10 year warranty for limited time

While Triumph has yet to announce any launch details, it's anticipated that the new scrambler will be launched sometime later this year. Priced and spec'ed below the Scrambler 400X, it will appeal to riders looking for classic scrambler looks and experience without the premium price tag.

12 May 2025
