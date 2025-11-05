Royal Enfield to launch Flying Flea C6 in 2026, S6 electric bike to follow

HT Auto
For now, the brand isn’t setting sales targets or chasing volume. Its near-term focus, Govindarajan explained, is to create space for the Flying Flea brand and allow the electric motorcycle category to mature gradually.

Flying Flea S6
Royal Enfield has unveiled the new Flying Flea S6 at EICMA 2025 show.
Flying Flea S6
Royal Enfield has unveiled the new Flying Flea S6 at EICMA 2025 show.
At Milan’s EICMA 2025, Royal Enfield officially signalled the start of its electric era. The Chennai-based motorcycle maker, part of the Eicher Motors Group, showcased its second electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea S6, and confirmed that a global commercial rollout under the Flying Flea brand will begin next year, a report by PTI stated.

“We will be into the market in 2026, first starting with the Flying Flea C6, followed by the S6," said B. Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd and CEO of Royal Enfield, while speaking at the global two-wheeler exhibition. The company plans to debut in Europe before bringing the electric line-up to India. “Once it’s done in Europe, it will follow within a short window in India," he added.

Royal Enfield unveils Flying Flea S6 electric scrambler at EICMA 2025

Creating a market before chasing numbers

“Our focus is, as of now, taking it to the market. Is there a market currently? No, but it has to be improved, and we are confident that we will grow this category in time," he said.

Govindarajan also noted that the recent GST rate reduction has boosted domestic sales across segments. Royal Enfield sold about 2.8 lakh motorcycles during the festive period, and the company expects this buoyant trend to continue. “Especially after the GST 2.0, the market is very positive," he said.

From Flying Flea C6 to S6

The Flying Flea C6 will lead Royal Enfield’s electric rollout, followed by the S6. The S6’s design evokes a lightweight scrambler silhouette with the practicality of an urban commuter, blending classic Royal Enfield cues with future-ready simplicity.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 unveiled at EICMA 2025 with 648 cc parallel-twin engine

While full specifications are yet to be shared, the company’s dual-development base, its UK Tech Centre and Chennai R&D hub — continues to refine the electric platform that will underpin both models. The roadmap suggests Royal Enfield intends to enter the EV space gradually but deliberately, balancing heritage with technology.

The story behind the name

The Flying Flea badge carries a piece of Royal Enfield’s wartime history. During World War II, the company built a 125 cc lightweight motorcycle that could be dropped with paratroopers, the original Flying Flea. Its rebirth as an electric motorcycle is symbolic: light, accessible and designed for mobility in a changing world.

The S6, with its minimalist form and silent drivetrain, continues that legacy in spirit. Rather than replacing the brand's petrol-powered thumpers, it seeks to grow Royal Enfield into a new dimension where performance and emotion exist with sustainability.

A cautious yet confident outlook

The measured pace at Royal Enfield reflects its long-term vision. It is not in the race to overtake electric rivals overnight; rather, it's building an ecosystem where design, localization, and emotional value all align before scale.

By the time the Flying Flea models reach India, Royal Enfield believes it will have gained sufficient experience from early European markets to fine-tune its EVs according to local conditions on everything from battery performance to charging solutions and prices.

05 Nov 2025, 09:37 am IST
royal enfield royal enfield flying flea c6 royal enfield flying flea s6

