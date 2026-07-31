Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts sold out globally, India allocation gone in 3 minutes

Royal Enfield’s limited-run Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts has now found all 100 of its owners, with the India allocation disappearing in just three minutes. The rapid sell-out underlines how strong the demand was for one of the brand’s rarest production motorcycles, especially with more than 9,000 enthusiasts worldwide registering interest for only 100 units.

Collector focus

The motorcycle was positioned from the start as a collector’s item rather than a volume model. Royal Enfield has limited production to 100 units globally, with 25 motorcycles reserved each for India, Europe, the Americas and APAC. Each limited-edition bike carries an individual number, adding to the appeal for buyers who wanted something far more exclusive than a regular special edition.

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In India, the limited-run model was priced at ₹5.75 lakh, ex-showroom. The brand opened registrations through the Drop Zone on the RE App and on its dedicated website, with the sign-up window running from July 15 to July 30, 2026. India was the final region to go on sale, with the online drop starting at 7 PM IST on July 30.

Sold out fast

Royal Enfield carried out separate sales windows for each market between July 27 and July 30, 2026. The Indian allocation, which was the last to open, was completed almost immediately once sales began. Only the first 25 successful customers in India secured the chance to buy the motorcycle, which was sold through a region-wise online drop.

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Design inspired by Caliber Royale

The Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts is based on the Caliber Royale, a one-off custom motorcycle built by Taiwanese workshop Rough Crafts. Rather than creating a completely new model, Royal Enfield used the Shotgun 650 as the base and applied design cues from that custom project to create a factory-built limited edition.

The motorcycle carries a dark colour scheme with a Gloss Jet Black and Matt Stealth Black finish. It also gets a Gold Leaf stripe and subtle grey detailing. Other unique touches include a numbered fuel tank and a cast brass collaboration badge, both of which connect the production bike to the original custom build that inspired it.

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