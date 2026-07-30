Eicher Motors reports Q1 sales with Royal Enfield at 3.33 lakh units and VECV at 24,815

Eicher Motors Limited began FY 2026-27 on a strong note, led by record sales at Royal Enfield and a solid first quarter from VECV. The motorcycle brand posted its highest-ever quarterly volume, while the commercial vehicle business also closed the period with its best-ever Q1 sales.

Royal Enfield leads the growth

Royal Enfield sold 332,940 motorcycles in the quarter ended June 30, 2026. That was a 27 per cent increase over the 261,326 units sold in the same quarter last year and marked the brand’s highest quarterly sales to date.

VECV delivers its best Q1

The commercial vehicle joint venture, VECV, also reported its highest-ever first quarter sales. It sold 24,815 vehicles in Q1 FY27, compared with 21,610 units a year earlier.

VECV’s revenue from operations rose to ₹6,610 crores from ₹5,671 crores in the same period last year. EBITDA increased to ₹541 crores from ₹511 crores, while profit after tax stood at ₹300 crores.

Capacity expansion on the way

To support future growth, the board approved an investment of ₹1,225 crores for Phase I of a greenfield expansion in Andhra Pradesh. At full utilisation, the facility can produce an additional 4.5 lakh motorcycles a year.

The new capacity is expected to be completed during FY 2029-30, subject to market conditions. Eicher Motors said the expansion will help it support long-term demand as it builds on the current sales momentum.

Financial performance stays healthy

While sales remained the main highlight, Eicher Motors also reported strong financial performance. Revenue from operations rose 32 per cent year-on-year to ₹6,632 crores, EBITDA increased 32 per cent to ₹1,591 crores, and profit after tax climbed 21 per cent to ₹1,463 crores.

Speaking on Royal Enfield’s performance, B. Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors Ltd., and Chief Executive Officer - Royal Enfield said, “Building on a record-setting performance in FY26, we have sustained our strong momentum into the new financial year, with Royal Enfield recording its highest-ever quarterly sales and VECV recording its highest-ever Q1 sales."

“With a robust product launch calendar and diverse brand initiatives planned for the rest of the year, we are optimistic of maintaining our growth trajectory in the dynamic global environment," he added.

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