Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Bajaj Avenger 220: Which motorcycle should you buy?

Back in August 2022, Royal Enfield launched the Hunter 350 and it became an instant hit for the manufacturer. It is currently the most affordable motorcycle in Royal Enfield's line-up. The pricing of the Hunter 350 is quite close to Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise. So, a person might cross-shop between the two motorcycles. Here is a comparison between the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise: Looks

In terms of looks, both motorcycles are very different. The Avenger 220 Cruise looks like a proper cruiser because of its handlebar, low-slung seat, forward-set footpegs, a backrest and tall windscreen. On the other hand, the Hunter 350 looks like a small roadster with neo-retro elements.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise: Engine

Both engines are air-oil cooled and get fuel injection. Moreover, both manufacturers are using a 5-speed gearbox. Bajaj Avenger 220 shares its engine with the iconic Pulsar 220F. The 220 cc mill produces 18.76 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 17.55 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The Hunter 350 shares its engine with the Meteor 350 and the Classic 350. However, it is in a different state of tune. The 349 cc unit produces 20.11 bhp at 6,100 rpm and a peak torque output of 27 Nm.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise: Features

In terms of features, the Avenger 220 Cruise comes with a fully digital instrument cluster, digital instrument cluster, spoked rims, LED Daytime Running Lamps and halogen lighting. Depending on the variant, the Hunter 350 gets a semi-digital instrument cluster, USB port, halogen lighting, alloy wheels, dual-channel ABS and Tripper Navigation system.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise: Price

Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise costs ₹1.43 lakh. Then there is the Hunter 350 which is offered in three variants. The prices start at ₹1.50 lakh and go up to ₹1.73 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: