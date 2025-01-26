Auto recap, Jan 25: Skoda EV for India, Tata Motors banks on local battery, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 sales milestone

The automotive industry operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the sector. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Saturday, January 25.

First made-in-India Skoda electric vehicle to be introduced by 2030

Skoda Volkswagen India will introduce the first Indian-developed EV by 2030. Piyush Arora, MD and CEO of Skoda Volkswagen India Limited traced the roadmap for electrification. While the premium group brands Audi and Porsche already established an electric presence in the country, the group now plans to mass-market the India-specific Skoda and Volkswagen EVs by the end of the decade.

Tata Motors bets big on local battery manufacturing

Tata Motors, India's largest electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, is counting on locally manufactured batteries to retain its dominance amid rising competition in the country’s fast-evolving EV market. In an interview with Reuters, P.B. Balaji, group CFO at Tata Motors, said the company’s push for domestic battery manufacturing will help it maintain the lead in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 crosses 5 lakh sales milestone

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has crossed the 5 lakh sales milestone. The motorcycle was introduced back in August 2022, and it touched the 1 lakh sales mark in February 2023. It sold another 1 lakh units in the next five months. It has quickly become one of the most popular motorcycles for Royal Enfield.

2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS teased ahead of launch

Triumph India has released two new teasers for their Speed Triple 1200 and Speed Twin 1200. The motorcycles are expected to launch on January 27. The new teasers were released on the brand's social media pages. The Speed Triple 1200 gets a three-cylinder engine whereas the Speed Twin 1200 RS gets a twin-cylinder engine.

