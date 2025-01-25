Royal Enfield Hunter 350 crosses 5 lakh sales milestone

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has crossed 5 lakh sales milest one . The motorcycle was introduced back in August 2022 and touched the 1 lakh sales mark in February 2023 and sold another 1 lakh units in the next five months. It has quickly become one of the most popular motorcycles for Royal Enfield .

What is the price of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350?

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is priced between ₹1.50 lakh and ₹1.75 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. This makes the Hunter 350, the most affordable motorcycle in Royal Enfeild's portfolio.

In which countries Royal Enfield sells the Hunter 350?

The Hunter 350 is currently being sold in Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Thailand, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Argentina and Colombia. Apart from this, the motorcycle is also on sale in Mexico, Australia, Brazil and in New Zealand as well.

(Read more: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: Is the most affordable RE any good?)

What powers the Royal Enfield Hunter 350?

The motorcycle shares the underpinnings with the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. The engine is also the same 349 cc unit but it has been retuned to feel more eager and responsive to suit the characteristics of the Hunter 350.

The engine on all three motorcycles is also the same but the tuning is different. It is a 349 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine that is air-oil cooled and gets fuel injection. It puts out 20.11 bhp at 6,100 rpm and a peak torque output of 27 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and the clutch is on the heavier side. However, the engine has a nice whine to it and is very tractable.

What are the colour schemes of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350?

The Hunter 350 is sold in several colour options. There is Factory Black, Dapper White, Dapper Grey, Rebel Black, Rebel Blue and Rebel Red. Last year, Royal Enfield added two new colour schemes - Dapper Orange and Dapper Green.

(Read more: Royal Enfield Scram 440: Does it have what it takes to be the successor of the Scram 411?)

What is the hardware on duty on the Royal Enfield Hunter 350?

Suspension duties on the Hunter 350 are done by telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The front suspension is very well-tuned whereas the rebound on the rear suspension is quite aggressive and the suspension feels a bit firm. This does transfer some jolts to the rider. Braking duties are performed by a disc brake at both ends. There is dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer. The lower variants get a drum brake at the rear and a disc in the front.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: