Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today January 25, 2025: 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 And Speed Twin 1200 Rs Teased Ahead Of Launch
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 25, 2025: 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS teased ahead of launch

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2025, 11:45 AM
Mumbai taxi
Latest news on January 25, 2025: The current Speed Triple 1200 RS has a bit of a polarizing design when it comes to headlamps. (Sattish Bate /HT_PRINT)
Latest news on January 25, 2025: The current Speed Triple 1200 RS has a bit of a polarizing design when it comes to headlamps.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
25 Jan 2025, 11:45 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS teased ahead of launch

  • 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS are expected to go on sale on January 27.
Read the full story here

25 Jan 2025, 10:57 AM IST

Reviews News Live Updates: Skoda Kylaq SUV first-drive review: Biggest offensive in compact packaging

  • Skoda Kylaq is now carrying the entire weight of expectations for the brand, expectations of sales to shoot off like a misile. But does the SUV deliver?
Read the full story here

25 Jan 2025, 09:56 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Tata Motors bets on local battery manufacturing to maintain EV market leadership

  • Tata Motors aims to maintain its lead in the Indian EV market through local battery manufacturing amid rising competition. The company will invest $1.5 billion in a gigafactory to reduce reliance on external suppliers and improve its supply chain for EV components.
Read the full story here

25 Jan 2025, 09:47 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 crosses 5 lakh sales milestone

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350 shares its underpinnings with other J-platform motorcycles.
Read the full story here

25 Jan 2025, 09:06 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Drivers call for Max Verstappen to compete at Daytona despite His F1 focus

  • The Rolex 24 at Daytona features 235 top drivers, including former F1 racers. Many, including Shane van Gisbergen, expressed a desire for Max Verstappen to race.
Read the full story here

25 Jan 2025, 09:03 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Jan 24: Ducati DesertX Discovery teased, Hyundai Creta Electric starts arriving at dealerships

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

25 Jan 2025, 08:42 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Get ready to pay more in Mumbai, Autorickshaw and taxi basic fares hiked from Feb 1

  • Autorickshaw-taxi basic fare hiked by 3 from Feb 1 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2025, 08:42 AM IST

