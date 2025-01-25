Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 25, 2025: 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS teased ahead of launch

LIVE UPDATES
2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS teased ahead of launch
Latest news on January 25, 2025: The current Speed Triple 1200 RS has a bit of a polarizing design when it comes to headlamps.
25 Jan 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Bike News News Live Updates: 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS teased ahead of launch
- 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS are expected to go on sale on January 27.
25 Jan 2025, 10:57 AM IST
Reviews News Live Updates: Skoda Kylaq SUV first-drive review: Biggest offensive in compact packaging
- Skoda Kylaq is now carrying the entire weight of expectations for the brand, expectations of sales to shoot off like a misile. But does the SUV deliver?
25 Jan 2025, 09:56 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Tata Motors bets on local battery manufacturing to maintain EV market leadership
- Tata Motors aims to maintain its lead in the Indian EV market through local battery manufacturing amid rising competition. The company will invest $1.5 billion in a gigafactory to reduce reliance on external suppliers and improve its supply chain for EV components.
25 Jan 2025, 09:47 AM IST
Bike News News Live Updates: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 crosses 5 lakh sales milestone
- Royal Enfield Hunter 350 shares its underpinnings with other J-platform motorcycles.
25 Jan 2025, 09:06 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Drivers call for Max Verstappen to compete at Daytona despite His F1 focus
- The Rolex 24 at Daytona features 235 top drivers, including former F1 racers. Many, including Shane van Gisbergen, expressed a desire for Max Verstappen to race.
25 Jan 2025, 09:03 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Jan 24: Ducati DesertX Discovery teased, Hyundai Creta Electric starts arriving at dealerships
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
25 Jan 2025, 08:42 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Get ready to pay more in Mumbai, Autorickshaw and taxi basic fares hiked from Feb 1
- Autorickshaw-taxi basic fare hiked by ₹3 from Feb 1 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region
