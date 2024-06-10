Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV recalled in India. Here's why

Hyundai Motor India has announced a recall for its flagship electric vehicle, Ioniq 5
The recall has been announced over an Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) related issue.
In the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the ICCU manages the car's electrical system by converting high voltage from the main battery to a lower voltage that powers the 12-volt secondary battery.
The recall campaign has impacted a total of 1,744 units of the electric car.
The impacted Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric cars were manufactured between 21st July 2022 and 30th April 2024.
Hyundai has stated that the issue with the ICCU may discharge the 12V battery in the affected cars, which have been voluntarily recalled for an inspection and fixing of the issue.
Hyundai has said that the inspection and fix of the issue will be done at no cost to the customers.
The owners of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV can contact their dealerships to check if their vehicle is part of the recall.
Hyundai India launched the Ioniq 5 in the country back in January 2023 as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit.