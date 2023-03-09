HT Auto
Royal Enfield Himalayan produced between 2017-2021 recalled for brake issues

Royal Enfield has issued a recall for the Himalayan adventure tourer in the US for possible brake issues. The manufacturer has notified the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) regarding 4,891 units of the Royal Enfield Himalayan manufactured between March 1, 2017, and February 28, 2021. These examples could experience poor braking performance or loss of braking completely, as per the company. Please note the recall does not extend to the Himalayan models sold in India.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2023, 13:48 PM
The Royal Enfield Himalayan has been recalled for brake caliper corrosion in the US, UK, Europe, South Korea and Japan (HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
The Royal Enfield Himalayan has been recalled for brake caliper corrosion in the US, UK, Europe, South Korea and Japan

In its notification, Royal Enfield said that the brake calipers could corrode due to the salt used to treat the roads in winter. This could lead to a “decrease or total loss of brake function." The owner will need to thoroughly clean each brake caliper after exposure to avoid corrosion. The company said that the potential defect may cause unusual or increased brake noise when applying brakes. It could also lead to a burning smell near the calipers, while the bike would feel like it's dragging when you attempt to accelerate. The Himalayan will also feel difficult to push manually.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 to come with tubeless spoked rims. Details

The recall affects the Royal Enfield Himalayan units produced between March 1, 2017, and February 28, 2021
The recall affects the Royal Enfield Himalayan units produced between March 1, 2017, and February 28, 2021

Royal Enfield’s braking component suppliers Bosch (for ABS) and Brembo (for brake calipers) helped deduce the issue and Brembo has recommended using anodised calipers to combat the corrosion. The manufacturer received the feedback about the potential issue only in the UK but decided to extend the recall in the US and other markets including Europe and South Korea where salt is used to clear ice on roads in winter. The recall will extend to Europe, the UK, South Korea and Japan, as per the notification.

As part of the remedy, dealers will replace the front and rear brake calipers free of charge on the recalled units of the Himalayan. If you are a Royal Enfield Himalayan owner in the US, it’s advisable to check with your local dealership about the voluntary recall (recall number - SC-28). With the spring season set to arrive in a few days, more riders would want to get this fixed before hitting the roads again.

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2023, 13:48 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Himalayan recall Royal Enfield Himalayan Royal Enfield Royal Enfield US
