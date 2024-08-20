Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber Spied Undisguised. Check Details

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber spied undisguised. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Aug 2024, 10:30 AM
Follow us on:
As the name suggests, the RE Classic 350 Bobber will embody the quintessential Bobber style language. Some of the key highlights expected with the new
...
Royal Enfield is on a launch spree and is likely to extend the 350cc lineup with the Classic 350 Bobber

For Royal Enfield, its 350cc platform holds a dear place. While the company recently updated the Royal Enfield Classic 350, it seems that the next addition to the family seems to be a Bobber variant. A new spy shot of the upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber which can also be called as the Goan Classic 350, have emerged details as to what to expect from the next 350cc RE.

As the name suggests, the RE Classic 350 Bobber will embody the quintessential Bobber style language. Some of the key highlights expected with the new model are solo seat setup and a minimalistic design. The recent spy shot gives us a clear view of the seating arrangement of the RE Goan Classic 350. While a pillion seat is visible, it's likely to be removable, a hallmark of the Bobber style.

Also watch: 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: See what has changed

Furthermore, the rider's seat appears to be more contoured. This can be done to provide a more comforting riding experience as compared to the standard Classic 350. Though the pillion seat is a bit shorter, it definitely is wider, hinting at a revised stance. A subtle incline on the pillion seat adds a sportier touch. Another interesting touch is the integration of key hole into the rider seat, a characteristic borrowed from the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650.

The rider's seat of the Classic 350 Bobber appears to be more contoured. This can be done to provide a more comforting riding experience as compared to the standard Classic 350

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield classic 350 bobber
Engine Icon349 cc MaxSpeed Icon114 kmph
₹ 2 - 2.10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Engine Icon349.34 cc Mileage Icon41.55 kmpl
₹ 1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Classic 350 2024
Engine Icon349 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.95 - 2.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Classic 650
Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 3.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Engine Icon349.34 cc Mileage Icon36.2 kmpl
₹ 1.70 - 1.75 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 350
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 2.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Expected features and powertrain

Some of the upgrades that are likely to be carried over to the RE Classic 350 Bobber from the already updated Classic 350 include the taller handlebar and white-walled tires. Additionally, the Bobber is likely to carry under its hood the same 350cc, air-cooled motor as seen on other models in the 350cc lineup.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber leaked ahead of launch. Check details

This develops 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque and has a good record for reliability. While mechanicals have been carried over, hopefully, there will be a slightly longer wheelbase to improve the stance and handling of the Bobber.

Royal Enfield will use a new exhaust for the Goan Classic 350.

Launch timeline

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber may go on sale by the end of 2024 or early in 2025. With its premium price tag, the company is likely to place it above the standard Classic 350. While the core mechanicals are similar to the Classic 350, the styling and perhaps some handling tweaks, will be the key differentiator between the two models.

First Published Date: 20 Aug 2024, 10:30 AM IST
TAGS: Shotgun 650 Classic 350 Bobber go royal enfield royal enfield classic 350 royal enfield classic 350 bobber goan classic 350
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS