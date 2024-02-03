Royal Enfield Classic Flex: What's special?

Royal Enfield has showcased a new version of the Classic 350 at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024.
It is called Classic Flex.
Classic Flex is a version of the Classic 350 that can run on flex-fuel
The motorcycle supports up to 85 per cent blend of petrol and ethanol.
As of now, there is no launch timeline of the Classic Flex.
However, it is expected that the motorcycle will make its debut in the future.
The engine has been modified to be able to support flex-fuel.
Apart from the special colour scheme there are no cosmetic changes to the Classic Flex.
It is expected that Royal Enfield will also launch flex-fuel version of the Hunter 350, Meteor 350 and Bullet 350.