Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber spied undisguised. Check details

For Royal Enfield, its 350cc platform holds a dear place. While the company recently updated the Royal Enfield Classic 350 , it seems that the next addition to the family seems to be a Bobber variant. A new spy shot of the upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber which can also be called as the Goan Classic 350, have emerged details as to what to expect from the next 350cc RE.

As the name suggests, the RE Classic 350 Bobber will embody the quintessential Bobber style language. Some of the key highlights expected with the new model are solo seat setup and a minimalistic design. The recent spy shot gives us a clear view of the seating arrangement of the RE Goan Classic 350. While a pillion seat is visible, it's likely to be removable, a hallmark of the Bobber style.

Furthermore, the rider's seat appears to be more contoured. This can be done to provide a more comforting riding experience as compared to the standard Classic 350. Though the pillion seat is a bit shorter, it definitely is wider, hinting at a revised stance. A subtle incline on the pillion seat adds a sportier touch. Another interesting touch is the integration of key hole into the rider seat, a characteristic borrowed from the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650.

Expected features and powertrain

Some of the upgrades that are likely to be carried over to the RE Classic 350 Bobber from the already updated Classic 350 include the taller handlebar and white-walled tires. Additionally, the Bobber is likely to carry under its hood the same 350cc, air-cooled motor as seen on other models in the 350cc lineup.

This develops 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque and has a good record for reliability. While mechanicals have been carried over, hopefully, there will be a slightly longer wheelbase to improve the stance and handling of the Bobber.

Royal Enfield will use a new exhaust for the Goan Classic 350.

Launch timeline

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber may go on sale by the end of 2024 or early in 2025. With its premium price tag, the company is likely to place it above the standard Classic 350. While the core mechanicals are similar to the Classic 350, the styling and perhaps some handling tweaks, will be the key differentiator between the two models.

