Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Hunter 350: Which 350 cc motorcycle should you buy?

Royal Enfield is leading the 350 cc segment in the Indian market with its motorcycles. The Bullet 350 has been one of the most iconic products for the brand and then there is the Hunter 350 which is the most affordable one. However, a person might get confused when he or she is in the market to decide between the Hunter 350 and Bullet 350. So, here is a quick comparison between the two motorcycles.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Hunter 350: Design

The Bullet 350 takes inspiration from the original Bullet. It has a classic and timeless design that a lot of people still prefer. The manufacturer's emphasis on the Bullet 350 has always been on simplicity and comfort.

Then there is the Hunter 350. It is made to appeal to the youth of the country. It is designed as a roadster with few retro elements. The motorcycle is compact which makes it easier to ride in the city and makes it feel more nimble and agile.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Hunter 350: Hardware

Both motorcycles use telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. There are disc brakes in the front and a drum/disc at the rear for both motorcycles. What makes a huge difference in terms of managing the motorcycle is the wheel size. The Hunter 350 comes with 17-inch wheels whereas the Bullet 350 gets a 19-inch front and an 18-inch rear.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Hunter 350: Engine

Both the motorcycles are powered by a 349 cc, air-oil cooled engine that puts out 20 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 27 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit. However, the tuning on both engines is different. The Hunter 350 feels a lot more eager and responsive whereas the Bullet 350 is very relaxed.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Hunter 350: Price

The Bullet 350 is priced between ₹1.74 lakh and ₹2.16 lakh whereas the Hunter 350 costs between ₹1.50 lakh and ₹1.75 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Hunter 350: Who should buy what?

If you are looking for a motorcycle that is nimble and easy to manage in the city then the Hunter 350 would suit you more. If you are someone who wants a more comfortable, upright riding position and an iconic look then the Bullet 350 is for you.

