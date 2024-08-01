Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Twin trademark filed, will be most affordable 650 bike

Royal Enfield is working on a slew of new motorcycles that will be launched in the near future. The brand is constantly developing new motorcycles, and filing design patents and nameplate patents as well. The most recent patent that has been filed by Royal Enfield is of the Bullet 650.

The nameplate trademark has been filed for “Bullet 650 Twin". It would be the most affordable 650 cc motorcycle in the Indian market. It would sit below the Classic 650 Twin whose nameplate trademark was also filed recently. As of now, a timeline for the launch has not been revealed but it could be expected that Royal Enfield might unveil the Bullet 650 later this year.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Platform shared with Shotgun 650

The platform for the Bullet 650 would be taken from the Shotgun 650. However, there would be several changes so that the motorcycle can be priced more affordably. It would use telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

The headlamp unit would be an LED unit that we have seen on the recent Royal Enfield motorcycles. It is not a very bright setup but it just gets the job done for city rides so most people might end up using additional lighting solutions that the brand is offering. Notably, a compact cowl could surround the headlamp on a few variants, a design element typically found on Royal Enfield's 350 cc motorcycles, and accompanied by halogen pilot lights. The turn indicators feature standard halogen bulbs with orange lenses.

The motorcycle will use spoked rims along with tube-type tyres which means fixing a puncture will be a chore. Yes, the engine would be the same 648 cc, air-oil cooled parallel-twin unit but the exhaust design would be new. It would be straighter just like we have seen on the Bullet 350.

