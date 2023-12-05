The used motorcycle market is largely unorganised and little transparency on the condition of the pre-owned machines
Royal Enfield aims to tackle this issue with its own used bike program and has just launched the new ‘Reown’ vertical
Under Royal Enfield Reown, customers will be able to directly purchase and sell used bikes from and to the company
All pre-owned RE motorcycles sold via Reown will undergo a 200-point quality check and will be refurbished with genuine parts
The used bikes will be serviced by authorised Royal Enfield dealers, get a company warranty and two free services
The new Reown program allows buyers to join the Royal Enfield family at a much lower price point
Customers selling their bikes to Reown will get loyalty benefits of up to ₹5,000 for Genuine Motorcycle Accessories
Royal Enfield has partnered with HDFC and IDFC to offer attractive finance options to customers
The Reown program is currently available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai