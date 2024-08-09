Pulsar NS400Z vs Harley-Davidson X440: Which one's for you?

The recent launches in the Indian two-wheeler market have made the year exciting for enthusiasts. With the debut of the new and highly anticipated Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z and the Harley X440 buyers have a tough choice to make between the two. Although catering to different segments, the two motorcycles share almost similar engine displacements but offer unique styling. Here’s a detailed comparison to make it easy to decide which one’s perfect for you.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z and Harley Davidson X440 both offer great value, performance and style. Both bikes have a unique personality and behavioral ch

Pulsar NS400Z vs Harley-Davidson X440: Design and Aesthetics

The Pulsar NS400Z gets a similar muscular design and style as its predecessor the Bajaj Pulsar NS200. It gets a sharp look with a sculpted fuel tank and split seats. The front end gets a redesigned headlamp housing. As the ‘NS’ name suggests it is a naked sport-style bike, built to appeal to a younger audience who prefer a sporty appearance with streetfighter design. It also has a modern digital-analogue instrument cluster, providing essential information at a glance.

Whereas the Harley-Davidson X440, on the other hand, has a retro-modern cruiser aesthetic. The bike gets conventional Harley-Davidson design elements like a round headlamp, wide handlebars and a chunky fuel tank. The X440 also gets a fully digital instrument cluster and LED lighting designed for those who prefer the laid-back cruiser style with a touch of American style.

Pulsar NS400Z vs Harley-Davidson X440: Features and Technology

Both bikes ensure safety and modernity and come packed with the latest features like Bluetooth connectivity (the implementation of which may be different), LED DRLs and tail lamps, projector headlamps, assist and slipper clutches and dual channel ABS.

The Bajaj gets USD forks at the front similar to the Harley and a mono-shock suspension at the rear whereas the Harley Davidson gets gas-filled and 7-step preload adjustable twin shocks.

Also Read : Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Hero Mavrick 440: Price, specs and features compared

Pulsar NS400Z vs Harley-Davidson X440: Engine and Performance

The bikes come with a small difference in displacement values, the Bajaj gets a 373cc engine whereas the Harley is a 440cc motorcycle both with a single-cylinder. The engine of the NS400Z is liquid-cooled and produces more than 39 bhp and 35 Nm of torque while the X440 is oil-cooled and makes 27 bhp and 38 Nm of torque. Both bikes get a 6-speed gearbox. The claimed fuel efficiency of both bikes is rated at 35 km

Pulsar NS400Z vs Harley-Davidson X440: Pricing

There is a gap between the pricing, despite offering similar performance and features. This may be due to the brand value and build quality that comes with a Harley Davidson but the Bajaj NS400Z is no less.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is offered for Rs. 1,85,000 (ex-showroom New Delhi) whereas the Harley Davidson X440 starts at Rs. 2,39,000 (ex-showroom).

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z and the Harley-Davidson X440 both cater to unique rider preferences. The NS400Z is a sporty street bike with sculpted styling and modern features at an affordable price, the Pulsar 400 NS is for you but if you prefer a cruiser with a classic relaxed look and Harley Davidson badging the X440 should be your pick.

First Published Date: