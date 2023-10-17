HT Auto
HT Auto
Hero MotoCorp sells 1,000 Harley-Davidson X440, opens new booking window

Hero MotoCorp sells 1,000 Harley-Davidson X440, opens new booking window

Hero MotoCorp has announced that they have started deliveries of the Harley-Davidson X440 from 15th October. Till now, the manufacturer has sold 1,000 units of the motorcycle across 100 dealerships. Harley-Davidson X440 is being manufactured at Hero MotoCorp’s manufacturing facility – called the Garden Factory - at Neemrana in Rajasthan. The price X440 is being sold in three variants - Denim, Vivid and S at a price of 2,39,500, 2,59,500 and 2,79,500, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 17 Oct 2023, 09:23 AM
Harley-Davidson X440
Niranjan Gupta, CEO, Hero MotoCorp, delivers the Harley-Davidson X440 to a customer in Gurugram
Harley-Davidson X440
Niranjan Gupta, CEO, Hero MotoCorp, delivers the Harley-Davidson X440 to a customer in Gurugram

This makes the X440, the most affordable motorcycle in Harley's lineup. The company already has more than 25,000 bookings for the X440. Hero MotoCorp will be ramping up its production and will try to complete all deliveries in the next 4-5 months.

The motorcycle sources power from the 440 cc, two-valve, single-cylinder engine that is air-oil cooled. It puts out 27.6 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 38 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a six-speed unit and it gets a slip and assist clutch as well.

Watch: Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?

Mr. Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “We were delighted to see the smiles and cheer from our customers, as we started deliveries on the first day of the festive season. It will be our endeavour to complete all deliveries over the next 4-5 months. Our supply chain is already in the process of ramping up the capacity, as we would like to serve every single customer in India who wants to own a Harley Davidson and reduce the waiting period moving forward.

“We are excited to bring the thrill of Harley-Davidson motorcycles to motoring enthusiasts across the country, including Tier II cities and smaller towns. I would also like to commend the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of the entire Hero MotoCorp & Harley-Davidson family in achieving this remarkable feat." He added.

First Published Date: 17 Oct 2023, 09:23 AM IST
TAGS: Executive Chief endeavour Harley-Davidson X440 Hero MotoCorp

