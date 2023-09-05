Harley-Davidson X440 deliveries to begin from October 2023, test rides now open

Harley-Davidson has announced that they will start deliveries of the X440 from October 2023. Customers who have booked the motorcycle can also take a test ride of the motorcycle by visiting the dealership or scheduling the test ride by visiting the website. Speaking of booking, the manufacturer already has more than 25,000 bookings for the motorcycle. Apart from this, the manufacturer is working on expanding its dealership network.

The X440 is the most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle and it is co-developed with Hero MotoCorp. The motorcycle is offered in three variants - Denim, Vivid and S. They are priced at ₹2.29 lakh, ₹2.49 lakh and ₹2.69 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

Powering the Harley-Davidson X440 is a 440 cc, 2-valve, single-cylinder engine that is air-oil cooled. It puts out 27.6 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 38 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit and it gets a slip and assist clutch as well.

In terms of features, the X440 comes with a traction control system, a TFT screen on the top-end variant, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-channel ABS, LED lighting and much more. The instrument cluster can show various important information such as tachometer, trip meters, odometer, service indicator and side-stand alert.

Watch: Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?

The X440 uses 43 mm dual cartridge up-side down forks in the front that are sourced from KYB. At the rear, there are gas-filled twin shock absorbers with 7-step pre-load adjustment. Braking duties are performed by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as standard. The motorcycle comes with alloy wheels or spoked wheels from the factory. The front wheel measures 18 inches in size whereas the rear one is a 17-inch unit. The front tyre measures 100/90 whereas the rear one measures 140/70.

