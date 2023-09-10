Harley-Davidson X440 will start reaching owners from October

Published Sep 10, 2023

The manufacturer has already received more than 25,000 bookings for the bike

 Test rides for the bike have been open for potential customers

Apart from this, the manufacturer is working on expanding its dealership network

The X440 is the most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and has been co-developed with Hero MotoCorp

The motorcycle is offered in three variants - Denim, Vivid and S

They are priced at 2.29 lakh, 2.49 lakh and 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively

 It is powered by a 440 cc, two-valve, single-cylinder engine that is air-oil cooled

It puts out 27.6 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 38 Nm

The gearbox on duty is a six-speed unit and it gets a slip and assist clutch as well
