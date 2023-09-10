Harley-Davidson X440 will start reaching owners from October

The manufacturer has already received more than 25,000 bookings for the bike
Test rides for the bike have been open for potential customers
Apart from this, the manufacturer is working on expanding its dealership network
The X440 is the most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and has been co-developed with Hero MotoCorp
The motorcycle is offered in three variants - Denim, Vivid and S
They are priced at ₹2.29 lakh, ₹2.49 lakh and ₹2.69 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively
It is powered by a 440 cc, two-valve, single-cylinder engine that is air-oil cooled
It puts out 27.6 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 38 Nm
The gearbox on duty is a six-speed unit and it gets a slip and assist clutch as well