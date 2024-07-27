Harley-Davidson X440 gets a 15,000 discount for a limited period. Check offer

Harley-Davidson’s made-in-India offering, the X440 has received a discount of ₹15,000 on a single variant. The Harley-Davidson X440 has been built in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp and the company is offering a temporary discount only on the Vivid variant, until August 15, 2024. The discount arrives just in time as the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is here to challenge the roadsters in the 400-500 cc segment.

The discount on the Harley-Davidson X440 arrives just in time as the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is here to challenge the roadsters in the 400-500 cc

Harley-Davidson X440 on discount

The Harley-Davidson X440 Vivid is priced at ₹2.60 lakh but will now be available at ₹2.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for a limited period. The Vivid trim is the mid-variant and gets the Metallic Thick Red and Metallic Dark Silver paint schemes. It also gets a 3.5-inch digital instrument console, and alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. This variant misses out on diamond-cut alloys with machined finish and an eSIM that brings connected features to the motorcycle including geofencing, vehicle tracking, remote immobilisation and more.

Also Read : Hero Mavrick 440 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Spec Comparison

The Harley-Davidson X440 continues to start from ₹ 2.40 lakh for the base Denim trim, while the top-spec S trim is priced at ₹ 2.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Harley-Davidson X440 Specifications

Power on the Harley-Davidson X440 comes from the 440 cc, air and oil-cooled engine tuned for 27 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike is underpinned by a trellis frame and rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels. The suspension duties are handled by KYB USD forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

The Harley X440 is inspired by the Harley XR1200 roadster sporting the quintessential Harley design with modern underpinnings. The bike is made in India by Hero MotoCorp and is the first of the many motorcycles promised out of the collaboration. The Hero Mavrick 440 is built on the same platform using the same 440 cc motor while using a different subframe.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs rivals: Price comparison.

Watch: Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Rivals

The Harley X440 is about a year old in the market along with the Triumph Speed 400. Notably, the Speed 400 also gets a discount of ₹10,000 as part of the first anniversary celebrations until July 31, 2024. The Triumph Speed 400 is presently priced at ₹2.24 lakh. Meanwhile, the newly launched Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is priced from ₹2.39 lakh, going up to ₹2.54 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: