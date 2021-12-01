Paris cops get new rides, Peugeot Metropolis maxi-scooter, tweets Anand Mahindra

As Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra wrote in his tweet, “The Paris municipal police now have a new roar…" He shared an older post of Prakash Wakankar, international operations executive of Mahindra group. Wakankar posted a photo of the police version of the three-wheeler in his tweet.

The fleet of Peugeot Metropolis was delivered to the Elysee Palace, the official residence of the French President. This is not the first time Peugeot Metropolis has been inducted into the fleet of police vehicles. Earlier in 2019, the Peugeot Metropolis was inducted into the Guangdong Police SWAT team in China.

The Peugeot Metropolis three-wheeled maxi-scooter comes with a design that grabs attention easily. It offers generous riding balance thanks to its three wheels. Also, during the high-speed chase, they are capable of tacking the straight roads and corners with equal agility.

The power source for the Peugeot Metropolis is a 400 cc engine that is capable of churning out 35 PS of power and 38 Nm of peak torque. The muscular-looking scooter gets two alloy wheels at the front, while at the rear, it gets a single alloy wheel. Other features include a fully digital instrument cluster, a windshield, seats for two riders etc.

While it is just speculation, is Anand Mahindra's tweet somehow indicates that Peugeot will launch the metropolis in India as well. There is no official word yet. But, launching this maxi-scooter in India will certainly help Peugeot to grab a lot of eyeballs.